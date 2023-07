A 13-year-old boy from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault after another child was attacked.

The arrest relates to an incident that took place on Monday July 3, and is connected to the Banbury Neighbourhood Team’s Operation Jankle.

Operation Jankle is the police’s response to anti-social behaviour being carried out by a group of youths who are causing concern in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, the police conducted bail checks on eight youths who have been allegedly causing criminality in the Bretch Hill area.