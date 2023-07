The police arrested a 12-year-old boy on Saturday (July 15) after a man and a woman were assaulted outside a shop in Banbury.

The boy was held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault outside the Londis shop on Middleton Road at around 2:25 pm

The arrest comes as part of the Banbury Neighbourhood Police’s crackdown on anti-social behaviour and crime being carried out by youths.

