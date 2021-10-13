Crews tackle fire at derelict building in Banbury
Multiple crews of firefighters tackled a fire at a derelict building in Banbury tonight - Wednesday October 13.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:15 pm
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:26 pm
Crews from Banbury, Hook Norton, Bicester and Charlbury Stations were still on the scene late into the evening.
The fire is now extinguished but crews will be on scene for some time. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
No further details were immediately available.