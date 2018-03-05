Create something special for Mother’s Day at Lower Boddington workshop

A host of seasonal craft workshops are available for Easter and a special session on Mother’s Day in Lower Boddington.

Paula Milner has been running workshops from a studio at her home in the village since November with Christmas proving a popular time of year.

The upcoming holidays are another perfect time for families and friends to relax with The Crafty Lass – perhaps making something special for Mothering Sunday on March 11.

Paula, 34, who set up the business in 2015 originally as a mobile workshop, said: “Workshops are intended to be therapeutic, not ‘difficult’ or ‘exclusive’ – just some crafty time out from our busy modern day lives.

“A chance to learn a new skill, relax, meet fellow like minded people – and make something both unique and beautiful at the same time.”

Spring fabric wreaths, fabric flowers, decorative Easter eggs and more will be made at the workshops and chance to personalise an apron and a tea towel.

After a morning of craft, participants can relax with a ‘crafternoon tea’ and leave with their creations and complimentary Belflair champagne truffles.

For more information visit: www.thecraftylass.com or www.facebook.com/TheCraftyLass.