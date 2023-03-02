Covid memorial near Banbury will be open for people to remember  loved ones lost to Covid

The memorial cairn, at Mid-England Barrow, on the borders of Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire, was built by owners Richard and Sarah during lockdown.
Sarah said: “At the time we were acutely aware that people needed somewhere safe, tranquil and easily accessible to remember their loved ones at such a difficult time.
"There are plans for other memorials, but we were able to avoid all of the consultation processes that councils have to meet, as it's on our private land.
"We just woke up one day, and set about building it.”
Richard added: “Now is the time to invite people to come along to the beautiful English countryside, and pay their respects in any way they choose.”