With the colder months just around the corner, Bristolians might be thinking about their next booster jab to protect themselves and their loved ones against a predicted surge in Covid-19 cases.

Although coronavirus rates have been fairly low in recent months, with the UK Covid Alert level downgraded from three to two, NHS have warned of a ‘challenging’ winter ahead due to a likely resurgence in both Covid and flu.

In preparation medics have announced a package of measures including the rollout of the autumn booster campaign , as the UK vaccination programme moves into its next phase.

It means that around 1.6 million people will be eligible for an autumn top-up dose from today (Monday, September 5), with many more asked to come forward over the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is eligible for an autumn booster jab?

Around 26 million people across England will be eligible for an autumn booster over the next few weeks.

This includes the over 50s, those with a weakened immune system, health and social care workers, care home residents and housebound people.

Care home residents and staff are set to be among the first to receive the new, variant-tackling jabs from next week.

People who are at highest risk, including the over 75s and those with weakened immune systems, will also be eligible to book a vaccine from next week.

Will I be offered a new vaccine?

Most people are expected to be offered a new ‘ bivalent’ vaccine , which has been developed to protect against the original strain of coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant.

The updated booster vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech was approved earlier this month after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

How can I book an autumn booster jab in Bristol?

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine - you don’t need to contact the NHS.

Invitations will be landing on doormats from September 7, urging people to book their appointment without delay.