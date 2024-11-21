Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after death of 88-year-old man in Banbury assisted living complex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living complex in Banbury.

Lisa Davenport of Washle Drive, Middleton Cheney, has been convicted of manslaughter following a guilty plea this morning (November 21).

The 55-year-old was originally charged with the murder of Barrie Davenport on September 8, 2023, after an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

However, after this morning's update, the prosecution accepted an alternative plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Barrie Davenport died at an assisted living complex in School Lane, Banbury, on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Senior Investigation Officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This guilty plea from Lisa Davenport brings this complex investigation to a conclusion, and my thoughts remain with the family of Barrie Davenport.”

“This conviction demonstrates the dedication of our officers and staff in putting offenders before the courts.”

“Lisa Davenport will now be sentenced for her actions on the 7th of February.”