Woman charged with ten counts of shoplifting after losing game of ‘hide and seek’ with police

A woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly going on a shoplifting spree at retail stores in Banbury.

Heidi Mullen from Banbury was arrested on Thursday (May 29) by the Thames Valley Police’s Neighbourhood Team, after what they described as a ‘game of hide and seek’ with the suspect.

The 40-year-old was later charged with 10 counts of shoplifting and was remanded until her appearance at Oxford Magistrates Court on (Saturday, May 31).