Two men jailed over Banbury town centre stabbing

Two men have been sent to prison for their roles in a stabbing that took place in Banbury town centre.

Niko Gjika of McKeevor Place and Harry Reading of no fixed abode were both jailed for the stabbing that took place last year.

Gjika, 47, was sent to prison for four years for one count of wounding with intent and for having a knife in his possession.

He was also ordered to destroy the knife and to pay the victim of the stabbing £228 after pleading guilty at Oxford Crown Court.

Reading, 24, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

The two men were charged after a man in his 20s was stabbed at the junction of Butchers Row and High Street at 12.20am on Sunday, September 2024.

The victim was taken to the hospital and thankfully made a recovery.