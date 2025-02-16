Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver who failed to stop for police in Chipping Norton was found to have been driving with excess cannabis in his system.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Trinder, 41, of Cotswold Crescent, Chipping Norton was given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to failing to stop when required by a police constable while in a Vauxhall Combo on the A361 at Chipping Norton on June 2, 2024. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and without a licence or insurance. Trinder futher pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and driving with excess cannabis, namely 2.9 micrograms per litre of blood. Trinder additionally pleaded guilty to driving an Audi TT on May 29, 2024 in Middleton Stoney Road, Bicester without a licence or insurance and with excess cannabis in his blood. Trinder was given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also required to undergo rehabilitation activity and to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Qumer Hamid, 41, of Manor Road, Brackley changed his plea to guilty to drink driving in respect of a charge of driving a grey Ford Focus on Buckingham Road, Bicester on December 20, 2023. Hamid had 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Hamid was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and £200 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Finch, 32, of The Avenue, Middleton Cheney pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bloxham on October 6, 2024. Finch drove a Citroen Berlingo van on Collins Drive with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Finch was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £160 and court costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Dawson Corroll, 23, of Bourton Road, Banbury admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on November 19 2024, made by Oxford Magistrates Court on November 12 2024. He was fined £50.

Jack Terrance Patrick Murphy, 32, of Lidsey Road, Banbury admitted breaching the requirements of community orders made by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on January 25, 2024 and June 5, 2024 by failing to attend rehabilitation appointments. The orders were made in respect of failing to provide a specimen of urine when suspected of driving a vehicle contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988 on December 9, 2023; driving while disqualified in Adderbury on December 9, 2023 and driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Banbury Road, Adderbury on October 22, 2023 while disqualified. Murphy was ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol for 90 days and to undergo a curfew with electronic monitoring.