Suspected stolen Chihuahua from East Sussex believed to be in Banbury
Police believe a suspected stolen Chihuahua from Hove on the south coast may be in Banbury.
The dog named Misty was reported as stolen from an address in Barnet Way, Hove, last April.
Sussex Police arrested a 38-year-old woman from Brighton on suspicion of theft by finding and fraud by false representation in June.
They also made another two further arrests of women aged 64 and 53, both from Brighton, in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Misty’s whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1076 of 24/04.
To report information to Sussex Police online, visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/