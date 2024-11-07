Police believe a suspected stolen Chihuahua from Hove on the south coast may be in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog named Misty was reported as stolen from an address in Barnet Way, Hove, last April.

Sussex Police arrested a 38-year-old woman from Brighton on suspicion of theft by finding and fraud by false representation in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also made another two further arrests of women aged 64 and 53, both from Brighton, in connection with the investigation.

Sussex Police believe that Misty may be in Banbury.

Anyone with information regarding Misty’s whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1076 of 24/04.

To report information to Sussex Police online, visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/