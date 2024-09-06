Man to appear in court after being charged in connection with Banbury town centre stabbing

A man from Banbury will appear in court today (September 6) after being charged in connection to a stabbing in the town centre last weekend.

Niko Gjika, aged 46, of McKeevor Place, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, charged with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to a stabbing incident that occurred at the junction of Butchers Row and High Street at around 12.20am last Sunday (September 1).

Following the attack, a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds and taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Police blocked off a section of Parsons Street and put a scenewatch in place to carry out vital enquiries on Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the stabbing but has now been released on police bail until November 25.