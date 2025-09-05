Man to appear in court after being charged in connection with Banbury rape

A 23-year-old man is set to appear in court after being charged on suspicion of committing a rape in Banbury.

James Doran, from Kidlington, was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place on Monday, August 11.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, will now be remanded until his appearance at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, September 19.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thank you to everyone who helped to share our appeal and phoned in with information.”