Man dragged to the floor and punched several times in Bicester pub

A man was dragged to the floor and punched several times during an assault in a pub in Bicester town centre.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in contact with them.

At around 2am on Sunday (August 3), a man in his 20s was attacked in The White Hart pub on Sheep Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident reportedly started inside the pub but spilled out onto the street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched several times in a Bicester town centre pub.

The police describe the offender as a black man, of around 6ft tall with short black afro-style hair.

They also say a 22-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man is currently released on police bail.

Investigating officer PC Nathan Jones said: “This incident has occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at a public house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m appealing for anybody who witnessed what happened, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250392605.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”