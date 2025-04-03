Dangerous driver jailed over fatal crash on M40 near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
A dangerous driver has been jailed after a woman died on the M40 near Banbury last year.

Akashdeep Singh has been jailed for seven years and eight months for causing the fatal crash on September 28 last year.

The 23-year-old man previously pleaded not guilty to death by dangerous driving but changed his plea ahead of the trial and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (March 31).

Singh, who was banned from driving at the time of the crash, also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a woman in a crash on M40 near Banbury.

He has now been further disqualified from driving for another seven years.

The Peugeot Boxer van Singh was driving collided with a Hyundai Tucson at around 7.15pm between junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon.

Tragically, a woman in her 50s died as a result of the collision. A man travelling alongside her was also seriously injured.

