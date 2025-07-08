Banbury taxi driver is stripped of licence after acting inappropriately towards vulnerable female passenger

A Banbury taxi driver has lost his licence after reports were made that he was acting inappropriately towards a vulnerable woman passenger.

Mohammed Shahzad’s licence was first revoked by Cherwell District Council with immediate effect on July 4, 2024.

It came after reports were made of inappropriate behaviour towards a vulnerable female passenger who had booked a ride in his car.

The 46-year-old taxi driver, of Evenlode, Banbury appealed the decision but at a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July, 7 the court found that his behaviour was unprofessional and breached his licensing conditions.

Cllr Rob Parkinson, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “Taxis are a key service for Cherwell residents, allowing them to get to work, the shops, or to attend vital appointments. We work hard to give residents the confidence to travel by taxi and this includes strictly upholding the conditions attached to drivers’ licences.

“This not only requires them to be fit and proper licence holders but comes with additional safeguarding training and responsibilities. This was a rare but serious breach of those driver responsibilities, and I am glad that we acted swiftly to remove Mr Shahzad’s licence to protect the public.

“I welcome the magistrate’s decision this week and I hope it gives passengers the reassurance that the licensing authority takes their safety and comfort very seriously.”

Alongside losing his licence Mr. Shahzad was ordered to pay a portion of the council’s court costs.

All taxi drivers must pass an enhanced DBS check and take disability awareness and safeguarding training before gaining their licence.