Banbury and Bicester men charged with violent disorder after trouble at Reading and Oxford United game
In total, 13 men have been charged with violent disorder following trouble that broke out ahead of the League One fixture.
Mark Tyler, 49, of Fisher Close, Banbury; Colin Whiteley, 56, of Church Road, Bicester; Kyle Smith, 22, of Merganser Drive, Bicester; and Nicholas Smith, 49, of Merganser Drive, Bicester are among those charged.
The charges relate to an incident at St Mary’s Butts in the town centre of Reading on December 12 last year.
The 13 men, whose ages range from 22 to 56 and come from across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Hampshire, will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on October 29 after being charged via postal requisition.
Last December’s 1-1 derby game was the first time the two sides had played each other since 2004.