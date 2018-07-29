Couple celebrate 65th anniversary at Brackley care home

A couple were joined by their loved ones as they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at a care home.

Brackley Fields Country House Retirement Home staff and residents held a party for Bill and Freda Warwick-Mayo, pictured, and their family on July 4.

The couple spent most of their lives in Marston St Lawrence but Freda, 89, is a resident at the care home while her husband, 97, visits as often as possible.

Their daughter-in-law, Maria Mayo, said the family would like to thank everyone for the warm wishes and the nursing home staff for their care and love.

The pair married at Marston St Lawrence Church on July 4, 1953, and have two children, three grandchildren and a great-grandson.

They also lived in Thenford – both working on Thenford Estate – and Middleton Cheney.