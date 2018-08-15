Council uses CCTV to home in on fly tippers

Cherwell District Council has started a scheme to install CCTV at fly tipping hotspots and has already identified somebody council officers wish to contact.

The image shows a woman the council’s environmental enforcement team want to speak to in regards to an investigation, launched after waste was dumped illegally at 9.21am on August 9 by the recycling points on Woodgreen Avenue on the site of the former Admiral Holland pub .

Anyone with information can contact Cherwell on 01295 227007 with the assurance that their details will be kept strictly confidential.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, for clean and green, said: “Fly-tipping is an unacceptable blight on the neighbourhood and the community and costs the council approximately £40,000 per year.

“We would remind residents to only use licensed waste collectors, for example those on the Environment Agency’s register of waste carriers, brokers and dealers and to ensure they have a valid waste carrier licence.

She added: “With licensed collectors, waste and recycling centres, and Cherwell District Council’s bulky waste collection service all available, it makes much more sense for anyone with waste to get rid it by going down the legal route.”

According to the Fly-Tipping Prevention Group, financial gain or saving is the main motivation for fly-tipping.

However, illegal waste disposal in a public place is an offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000, or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates’ court.

The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years’ imprisonment for those convicted in a crown court.