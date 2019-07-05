Could you be the first Cherwell Lottery winner?

The first Cherwell District Council Lottery draw will be held this Saturday, July 6, with a grand prize of £25,000 on offer.

With the purchase of a £1 ticket, players will have the option of supporting one of dozens of Banburyshire charities who have signed up to the scheme.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell’s lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’ve had a fantastic take-up from local good causes since we first presented the lottery to them last month. They are now just days away from being able to reap the rewards.

“The goal behind setting up a lottery is to create a new funding stream for the organisations that give so much back to our communities.

“We’re processing more applications all the time, but I can already say that people will be able to choose to support charities supporting people with disabilities, survivors of domestic abuse and promoting skills and sustainability.”

Each partner organisation will have its own profile page on the Cherwell Lottery website, allowing people to find out more about their work and buy tickets supporting them.

Bodicote’s scout group leader Phil Grant said: “We’ve become a good cause partner to raise the funds we need to keep providing fun, adventures and skills for our beavers, cubs and scouts. “Parents, grandparents and local people can choose to buy tickets that specifically support our group.”

Lottery players will have the option of donating directly to the named partner organisations when they buy their tickets, or to donate to a central fund to which not-for-profit groups can apply to receive a special one-off grant.

One in every 50 tickets will deliver a prize to players and prizes up to £25,000 can be won.

To see the result visit www.cherwell.gov.uk.