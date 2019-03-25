Controversial Enstone Airfield motor museum recommended for approval

A controversial plan to build a £150m motor museum on Enstone Airfield could get the go-ahead today (Monday, March 25).

The Driving Centre is fiercely opposed by several parish councils nearby, who worry about potentially increased traffic with up to 200,000 visitors a year expected.

The revised plans for a classic car museum in the Cotswolds which have been submitted by Peter Mullin after residents, including Patrick Stewart, complained about a previous similar application. Photo: Foster + Partners NNL-190220-104343001

The project has been spearheaded by Peter W Mullin, an American classic car collector and philanthropist.

Residents have submitted 180 letters of objection, ahead of West Oxfordshire District Council’s planning meeting.

Cherwell District Council has said it is worried about the capacity of minor roads around the site to deal with traffic.

Other parish councils, such as Upper Heyford, say worries over traffic on roads including the B4030 should mean the plan is thrown out.

But West Oxfordshire council’s planning officer said it should be approved.