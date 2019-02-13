Contractors vow to improve conditions on Bankside

Another week and another concern raised about the activities of house builders Bovis, Barrett and Taylor Wimpey, known collectively as the consortium.

This week residents living in Cherwell Heights have vented their anger regarding the increasingly mud covered and slippery condition of Bankside. Particular concern was raised about the stretch of Bankside between Wood End and Bridle Close with one resident reporting contractor MV Kelly to authorities .

Mud on Bankside, Banbury. NNL-191202-142650009

In response to a query from the BG, MV Kelly said: “Unfortunately we are not the principle contractor for the site.

“We are aware however that the Consortium have the following additional controls in place to prevent reoccurrence: full time road sweepers, continual scraping of ALL new roads within the site to help prevent surplus material being carried out and two full time gate men with jet washers to wash down all vehicles prior to exiting site.”

They added: “Unfortunately as we are not the only Sub-Contractor on site, we can only manage to the best of our abilities our own transport and plant activities.

“Hopefully the above Consortium controls with help from its appointed sub-contractors will help prevent last week’s unfortunate instances of excess slurry on Bankside Road.”

Mud on Bankside, is being cleaned by road sweepers

The road conditions had also been reported to Oxfordshire County Council’s highways department but as it was a planning issue it was Cherwell District Council who looked into the concerns.

A CDC spokesperson said: “Cherwell District Council planning enforcement officers met with the developers working on Bankside last week and the condition of the road is now much improved. Measures are now in place to prevent these problems from occurring again and we are continuously monitoring the site as development continues.”

A spokesperson for consortium developers, including Taylor Wimpey Oxfordshire and Barratt Homes, said: “We acknowledge residents’ frustrations on the road conditions at Bankside, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have implemented a number of measures to resolve these issues.”