Constructive day out for Cropredy children

It was hard hats and high visibility jackets at the ready when the school council at Cropredy Primary School visited Hayfield Views in Great Bourton.

The children learned about construction safety, explored a five-bedroom show home and watched a digger demonstration.

As well as treating them to a day out, Hayfield Homes made a donation to the school as part of its Commitment to Community programme.

The school will also receive £1,000 from the sale of any home at Hayfield Views when buyers quote #HayfieldforFamilies.

Hilary Stevens, headteacher at Cropredy Primary School said: “Most of our pupils have seen the changes at the site from afar over recent months so it was a real treat to be shown around and given a tour of the new show home.

“The children have also been set a competition by Hayfield Homes to come up with their most creative new home design, which they can’t wait to get started on.”