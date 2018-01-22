Confidence boost for disabled girl from Radway Riding School

A teenage girl with a range of disabilities has seen her confidence blossom thanks to Radway Riding School.

Angel Dancy-Brock is autistic, visually impaired and has a multitude of hormone deficiencies but riding at the school ensures her safety and enjoyment.

The 17-year-old said: “I love riding and my instructor is brilliant, really explaining everything so that I understand what she needs me to do. I usually have my lesson on a Monday and I am already starting to get excited on Sunday!”

Having done some horse riding in the past, Angel’s mum Corrisanne wanted to find a stables that would be better suited to Angel’s needs.

Corrisanne discovered Radway Riding School, which is an Accessibility Mark accredited centre, and she instantly knew it was perfect for her daughter.

“Since Angel started riding at Radway, they have instilled a new found confidence in her and she trusts her instructor and the horses,” she said.

“Angel is being empowered to succeed, this is all down to the commitment and hard work put in by her instructor for which I am truly grateful.”

Accessibility Mark status is awarded to a riding centre that has been approved by Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) following training and assessment.

Angel has a weekly private riding lesson that has seen her ability improve tremendously; matched with an increase in confidence that has enabled her to try other things she previously shied away from.

Corrisanne added: “The staff are really good with Angel, they are friendly and inviting and have a good understanding of how to communicate with her.

“This is a skill that not everyone has so I have been really pleased and encouraged by this.”