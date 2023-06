Two children from Banbury have been reported missing by Thames Valley Police.

Missing children Bailee and Lola were both last seen yesterday (Thursday June 1) on Grey Close in Banbury.

Bailee is reported as wearing a navy blue tracksuit and red and black trainers, and Lola was described as last wearing an all-black outfit with a black puffa jacket on.

If you have seen them or if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the two children, contact the police on 999.