The police are concerned for a missing teenage girl from Banbury who may be in Reading.

Banbury girl Temperance was last seen yesterday (Sunday, June 11) around 10:30pm.

The 14-year-old may have travelled to Reading and was reportedly seen inside The Oracle shopping centre in the town this morning at 9am.

She is described as having brown skin, long dark hair, 5’6 in height, and a slim build. Her full clothing is unknown, but she was wearing black trainers and is likely to be wearing a hoodie and leggings.

