Concerns for missing teenage girl from Banbury

The police are concerned for a missing teenage girl from Banbury who may be in Reading.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

Banbury girl Temperance was last seen yesterday (Sunday, June 11) around 10:30pm.

The 14-year-old may have travelled to Reading and was reportedly seen inside The Oracle shopping centre in the town this morning at 9am.

She is described as having brown skin, long dark hair, 5’6 in height, and a slim build. Her full clothing is unknown, but she was wearing black trainers and is likely to be wearing a hoodie and leggings.

Police are concerned over missing teenage girl Temperance.Police are concerned over missing teenage girl Temperance.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Temperance, call 999 and quote the reference number 43230257205.

