Concern over non-Blue Badge holders using disabled bays at Spiceball Leisure Centre

A Banbury councillor is warning non-Blue Badge holders not to use disabled bays after she found multiple offenders at Spiceball Leisure Centre.

A disabled constituent complained to Cllr Hannah Banfield that she has been unable to park there many times because of selfish motorists.

The Banbury town, district and county councillor investigated and found the leisure centre car park was very busy and motorists were stressed.

“I think people are making bad decision because it’s quite a stressful environment but they just need to try the north car park,” she said.

“As it’s very selfish to use a disabled space when you are not disabled.”

Cllr Banfield said her constituent found the most motorists improperly using the disabled bays at around 6-7pm when the car park is busy with people using the gym or going to classes after work.

Drivers can be fined up to £1,000 if caught so the Labour councillor urged people not to do it and be more considerate of those who need those spaces.

Cherwell District Council owns the car park but it is managed by Legacy Leisure which also runs Spiceball.

A council spokesman said it is upsetting to hear drivers are indiscriminately using the spaces without having a Blue Badge and urged anyone with concerns to report it to Legacy Leisure.

The spokesman added the issue will be brought to Legacy Leisure’s attention as they will decide if more patrols are needed.

Cllr Banfield is holding a surgery for residents at Grimsbury Community Centre from 10am to 12pm on February 17.