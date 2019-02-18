Community spirited family restore Adderbury’s damaged soldier

Adderbury’s Silent Soldier has been painstakingly repaired and reinstated after it became the target of vandals at the end of January.

Father and son Pete and Tom Jordon have spent the last couple of weeks repairing the silhouette figure after it was damaged.

Tom, Alfie and Peter Jordon

Initially the Parish Council had thought the figure was beyond repair, but the Jordon family were determined to see it fixed and back in position.

Pete Jordon said: “I was very disappointed that someone could do this. They had no respect. Tom and I had a look and we thought we could repair it.” The damage to the figure was fairly extensive.

Mr Jordon said: “The gun had been snapped off at the top so I had to rivet that back together. The bolts had been pulled through the bodywork and the uprights had been bent and twisted”.

On Sunday morning Pete and Tom Jordon, together with Tom’s son Alfie, took the Silent Soldier back to its original position and ensured the figure was once again proudly on display as a reminder of the sacrifices of the First World War generation, one-hundred years after hostilities ceased. Pete Jordon said, “It feels really good putting it back in place where it should be”.

The story first appeared on the Adderbury News website.

