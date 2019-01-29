Community Cafe will offer help at Hanwell Fields, Banbury

Funding from Cherwell District Council and Paradigm Housing has helped secure the formation of a new Tuesday drop in on the Hanwell Fields estate.

The Community Cafe starts on Tuesday next week from 10am - noon at the Hanwell Fields Community Centre which now boasts interactive projectors, laptops, digital graphics tools and music systems. Organisers plan to utilise these facilities for a range of community projects.

“On Tuesday we launch a Job Club community cafe to help people seeking work or general advice on benefits and local services. We will have laptops ready and available for them to use,” said community worker Claire Pearman.

“We offer a relaxed atmosphere, friendly advice and signposting, drinks and light snacks for a small donation and a welcome for people to come for a chat and look for work or training opportunities.”

“As a community project we are always on the look out for volunteers and food donations,” she said.