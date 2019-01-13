Community bands together for village Christmas lunch

Community-spirited residents in Bloxham helped lay on a feast for Christmas Day for those who did not want to eat alone.

For the third year 45 members of the local community sat down to a three-course dinner in Bloxham Baptist Church with support from The Bloxham Feoffees, Bloxham and Milcombe Parish Councils, Bloxham WI and local residents and sponsors.

The event was organised by a team of shoppers, cooks, drivers, decorators, planners as well as people setting up and cleaning up who gave up their own family Christmas.

Local chef Kurt Trinder and his family cooked the meal while young people from the village helped with the hospitality, taking drink orders, distributing the raffle prizes and clearing up afterwards.

Organisers Bee Myson and Pud Hawkins said they particularly wanted to thank Gill Judd Cakes and China Hire who provided and washed all the linen, crockery, cutlery and glassware, and Allan Spencer Private Car Hire who donated a grand raffle prize of a chauffeured trip and cream tea for two to Fawsley Hall in Northants.

Everyone left with a gift, homemade Christmas cake and a doggy bag. The event will return this Christmas.