COMMENT: Charity and kindness are key to Muslims in Banbury

Islam is a religion built around kindness as are the major Abrahamic religions. Being kind and gentle are considered qualities of one who has good character.

The Messenger of God the Prophet Muhammed, peace and blessings be upon him, said: “He who is deprived of kindness is deprived of goodness”.

Shameem Ramzan, Banbury Interfaith, Park Road Mosque NNL-190218-121008001

The Prophet Muhammad taught his people love, kindness and compassion and was seen to be the most loving, kind, and compassionate of them all.

Muslims around the world are encouraged to follow this example.

Every act of kindness is considered an act of charity, a smile or a kind word, visiting the sick or helping someone.

Children from a young age are encouraged to think about those around them and further afield.

Muslims are required to give zakat (charity) as part of the five core principles of Islam also known as the five pillars of Islam.

These principles are: 1. The declaration of faith; 2. Salah – five daily prayers; 3. Fasting the month of Ramadhan; 4. Zakat (charity); 5. Hajj – pilgrimage to Mecca.

Paying zakat is following a commandment of God.

Kindness over and above giving zakat is an important aspect of Islam. Islam encourages kindness towards everything. This includes people, animals and even the environment.

Muslims in all communities can be seen taking part in activities that help and support people.

Our local mosques in Banbury on Merton Street and Park Road have various initiatives that encourage the local Muslim communities to get involved.

These initiatives also benefit the wider community.

Regular collections are made at the mosques, especially at Friday prayers, for local and national charitable causes.

The Friday sermon is regularly used to remind the congregation we should live our lives in a way that will benefit others, especially those in the wider community.