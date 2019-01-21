Cold War expert to visit Banbury

An Oxford University fellow and former programme director at the Royal Institute of Foreign Affairs will visit Banbury next month to give a talk on the 'new' Cold War.

Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian and East European Studies at Oxford University, will be the guest speaker at a supper held by Banbury and Bicester Labour Party at the Cornhill Centre in Castle Street, Banbury, on Wednesday, February 6.

Dr Pravda is a renowned expert on Russian foreign policy and has been a program director at the Royal Institute of Foreign Affairs (Chatham House) and has acted as specialist adviser to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons.

He will be discussing the new Cold War between Russia and the West.

Dr Pravda was born in Prague in 1947, but he and his parents fled Czechoslovakia the following year, after a coup in which the communists seized power.

They eventually made a new life for themselves in England, where the young Alex went on to become an undergraduate at Oxford.

Anyone can attend the event with tickets costing £12 per head and includes a vegetarian option. There will be a cash bar. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Booking is essential. Contact Mary Evans Young at mlevansyoung@aol.com.