Co-op extends Horton help to 11 Banburyshire stores

The Midcounties Co-op has put its weight behind the campaign to save Horton services by welcoming collecting tins in its Banburyshire stores.

The 11 convenience stores have put Keep the Horton General (KTHG) campaign group tins on their counters to help raise money for the Horton Fighting fund.

KTHG member Ken Hopkins said the group would get the full benefit from the money donated since the tins and labels had been donated to the cause by Horton supporters.

“We’re very grateful to SPS Highprofile Plastic Products on Tramway Estate for giving us 20 collection tins. And one of our regular Keep the Horton General supporters paid for the special labels,” he said.

Mike Large from the Co-op said: “At Midcounties Cooperative we are champions of supporting local causes that really matter to the communities we serve, so naturally we are proud to support such an important cause in the Banbury area.

“Keith [Strangwood] and his team do such great work on behalf of every local person that relies on the services provided by the Horton General Hospital and personally I am happy that we have found some way to reinforce their efforts.”

Collecting tins will be found in Banbury Co-op stores in Ruscote Arcade, Ferriston, Chatsworth Drive, Queensway, Rotary Way, Burchester Place and at Ruscote Post Office. KTHG tins will also be at Co-op shops in Kings Sutton, Deddington, Bloxham and Middleton Cheney.

Mr Strangwood said: “We are still doing all we can to raise money for our fighting fund which has been paying legal fees in our continuing bid to ensure Banbury keeps acute services at the Horton.”