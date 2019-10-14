Climate change spurs council and Banbury firm to plant thousands of trees in country park

Around 30,000 native trees are to be planted in Banbury Country Park over the next few months, two years earlier than previously planned.

Cherwell District Council has joined forces with Banbury distribution company DCS, which is investing £40,000 into funding for trees in a bid to help offset its carbon footprint.

The project is the start of the Cherwell’s response to the climate emergency, which it officially declared at the full council meeting in July.

CDC leader Barry Wood said: “Bold action on climate change is needed to avoid the most extreme effects of global heating. This requires leadership and joined-up action from all sections of society.

“As trees grow, they absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, reducing the impact of carbon released through the burning of fossil fuels.

“The council has long held ambitions to plant more trees in Banbury Country Park, but this partnership with DCS has enabled us to act more quickly and be more ambitious.

“We have already been contacted by a team of local volunteers who are keen to help plant the trees, and we will be putting shovels in the ground as soon as the planting season starts in November.

“I salute DCS for taking steps to offset their carbon footprint and would urge other local businesses to do the same.”

The country park is to officially open in 2022.

In January, elected members will consider a report on a full range of things that Cherwell District Council can do to respond further to the climate emergency.