Cleo’s family overwhelmed as Morrisons cat gets plaque on favourite bench

The family of the Morrisons cat have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love since her death with a plaque put on her favourite bench.

Dubbed the most famous cat in Banbury, Cleo was adored by many shoppers, who were equally heartbroken when she died on May 10.

The plaque in memory of Cleo the Morrisons Cat NNL-180529-215116009

Flowers and plants have been left at the store in memory of Cleo with heartfelt messages, as well as more than £160 raised for charity.

The plaque was designed in collaboration with her owners Sasha Chappell and Richard Mouat, who chose the picture and words.

Sasha said: “She was a much-loved cat but we didn’t realise just how loved shewas until we saw the hundreds and hundreds of comments online.”

Mourning shoppers have even been retracing Cleo’s walk from her home on Lamb’s Close to Morrisons, Sasha said.

The family chose their favourite photo of Cleo outside Morrisons for the plaque NNL-180529-215127009

The family had planned to get a plaque made for Cleo so they were delighted when a Morrisons member of staff got in touch to organise it.

“It’s so nice and very kind, we think it’s nice for them to go to that length and organise it,” Sasha said.

The plaque has a picture of Cleo outside Morrisons, with the words: “In loving memory of Cleo the famous Morrisons Cat. Loved by all 2001-2018.”

Sasha said that sums up Cleo perfectly as that is exactly what she was.

A Morrisons spokesman said: ““Cleo was much loved by our colleagues and customers. She will be hugely missed.

“Our colleagues have helped create a plaque on his favourite bench at our store so that everyone can remember him.”

