Popular band Chuckletruck play a gig at the Banbury Trades and Labour Club tomorrow evening (Friday) to raise funds for Keep the Horton General’s (KTHG) Fighting Fund.

Tickets for the event are £6 and available on the night. Doors open at 7.15pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.

There will be a raffle with hampers, bottles and tickets and a gallon of scotch has been put up for auction.