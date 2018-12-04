Christmas launched with tree festival in Adderbury

The festive season gets underway in earnest in Adderbury this weekend when the annual Christmas Tree Festival takes place in St Mary’s Church.

From Friday to Sunday the church will be transformed into a glittering winter wonderland when a number of local groups show off their decorated trees.

Visitors can vote for their favourite tree.

The display can be seenfrom 2pm-8pm on Friday, 10am-4pm on Saturday and noon-4pm on Sunday.

There will be musical entertainment throughout the festival as well as seasonal refreshments.

The finale will be a Family Victorian Carol Service at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Although all of the activities over the three days are free of charge, the church will be accepting donations towards the work of St Mary’s Church Adderbury and The Mental Health Foundation.