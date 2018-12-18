Christmas comes early with a visit from Cherwell recycling elves

A little boy with a passion for bin lorries received an early Christmas present, as Cherwell District Council bin men took time out of their busy schedule to present him a toy bin lorry.

James Burge, Cherwell District Council waste collection supervisor said: “Our bin crews work really hard all year round and it always lightens the load when we get a chance to say hello to local kids.

“When Billy’s dad got in touch to ask us if we’d be happy to give him his present we were really keen to get involved in this Christmas surprise.”

Billy underwent heart surgery last year and has recently been photographed to be the poster boy for Tiny Tickers, a charity set up to improve the early detection and care of babies with serious heart conditions.

Billy’s mum said: “He absolutely loves the waste and recycling lorry and gets very excited every week watching out for it to come around the corner.

“He always waves to the bin men, and it was priceless to see the look on his face when the crew presented him with the toy lorry, thank you so much.”

