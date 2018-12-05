Christmas comes early at Chipping Norton’s Midcounties Co-operative

Midcounties Co-operative Food will be spreading the Christmas cheer in Chipping Norton next week, with a host of festive foodie activities.

Customers who visit the High Street store on Tuesday, December 11 between 5.30pm and 8pm will be treated to a festive feast, live music, chef demonstrations and food sampling from the Society’s Best of our Counties range.

Chiping Norton's Co-op Christmas event NNL-180512-151756001

Taking centre stage on the store’s fully dressed Christmas dinner table will be an award-winning Adlington roast turkey with all the trimmings, which customers can enjoy with local wine, beer and ciders.

Chefs will be demonstrating how to create the ultimate festive feast, with recipes including a smoked salmon and beetroot carpaccio starter and a panettone stack with Seville orange gin cream for dessert.

Roasted chestnuts will accompany hot mulled cider from Pearson’s in Moreton-in-Marsh and there will also be ale from Banbury’s Hook Norton Brewery, wine and cheese tasting courtesy of the Cotswold Cheese Company and spiced spirits from The British Honey Company in Kidlington.

Upon arrival, customers will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Poulton Hill Estate Sparkling Rose Wine and a live local brass band playing classic Christmas tunes.

Colleagues will be on-hand to take orders for customers wishing to buy ingredients from Best of our Counties’ Adlington Turkeys, local meat supplier Todenham Manor Farm and fruit and vegetable grower Mudwalls for their own Christmas feast.

They can also enter a free prize draw to win a £100 luxury Best of our Counties Christmas hamper and children can get involved in a colouring competition.

David Hughes, store manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Food in Chipping Norton, said: “For many people, food is one of the most important parts of their festive celebrations and this year, we’re making it a Christmas to remember for Chipping Norton with our event on Tuesday.

He added: “We hope that lots of our members and customers will join us in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with some of the most delicious food and drink made here in Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties.”