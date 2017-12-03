Chippy-based paramedic wins ambulance service award

A specialist paramedic based at Chipping Norton First Aid Unit has won an award for his work.

Gary Toohey received the People’s Pride Award at the South Central Ambulance Service’s annual staff and volunteer awards, the Ambies.

Mr Toohey received 11 nominations, mostly from the public.

One wrote: “Gary cared for my five-year-old daughter after she received a nasty burn in an accident at home.

“He could have referred her back to our GP or the hospital for her daily dressing changes, but as he’d worked hard to build up rapport with her (he was incredible at calming her down and helping her to be brave), he welcomed her back every day with a big smile. Gary is calm, bright, bubbly, warm, friendly and professional and I know a number of people in the community who have similar stories about this wonderful man.”

The awards were presented by Chris Tarrant at a ceremony at Heythrop Park Crowne Plaza, on November 24. He said: “When I or members of my family have had to call on the ambulance service, the response has always been fantastic. You are all wonderful people and I thank you for what you do. It was my absolute pleasure to be at the Ambies 2017 and we all had an amazing night.”

Chief executive, Will Hancock, said: “The Ambies was a fitting celebration of our most successful year to date and I am very proud of what we have all achieved together.

“We had a record number of entries from our staff, partners and members of the public so it was a tremendous achievement to be shortlisted let alone be announced as a winner on the night.”