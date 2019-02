Christmas may seem far behind us but for the ladies of Chipping Warden WI it got a bit of a reprise at its February 5 meeting when the proceeds from its carol evening were handed over to the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance.

The group raised £500 which was handed over to air ambulance volunteer Richard McMahon by the WI branch president, Gerry Kearse.

The event on December 14, included festive music, raffles for adults and children, mulled wine and refreshments.