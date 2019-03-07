Chipping Warden pancake races are a flipping success

They have been held in wind, rain and snow but this year the Chipping Warden Pancake Races were held in lovely spring sunshine.

Organised for the past 35 or more years by villager Barbara Bartlett – awarded the BEM in the New Years Honours List for services to the community – the event on Tuesday raised £220 for St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church.

Chipping Warden pancake races. Revd. Brian Fairbank presents the children's prizes. NNL-190503-153711009

Pupils from the village primary school’s classes one and two joined mums, dads and other residents for the races and to enjoy pancakes.

“The winning adults received a frying pan – and winner of the men’s race was our vicar, Rev Brian Fairbank,” said Mrs Bartlett. The children were given Easter eggs.

Mrs Bartlett fried 150 pancakes and those that fell while being flipped by competitors were fed to the birds.

Chipping Warden pancake races. Chipping Warden Academy, year1. NNL-190503-153557009

Chipping Warden pancake races. Rachel Wintersgill, ladies winner and Revd. Brian Fairbank, men's winner. NNL-190503-153850009

Chipping Warden pancake races. The men's race. NNL-190503-153817009

Chipping Warden pancake races. The ladies race. NNL-190503-153744009

Chipping Warden pancake races. Chipping Warden Academy, year 2. NNL-190503-153641009