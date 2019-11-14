Chipping Norton's Christmas wonderland

Fairytale Farm

Marketed as the biggest and most elaborate Christmas event Fairytale Farm has operated to date, owner Nick Laister explains that this year it is going to be something special: "We always receive fantastic feedback about this event every year we have operated it.

"The 2019 event - which is our seventh Christmas Fairytale event - will be bigger and better than ever before, with our amazing new Fairytale Castle now fully complete.

"Families can now enter the Castle and explore a Magical Fairytale Land of animatronic figures, sound and lighting, with interactive games."

Nick added: "In this magical and immersive event, you will enter a beautiful Fairytale Castle and start your journey from the South Pole to the North Pole.

"You will meet some interactive dancing penguins, visit the Toymaker in his cosy log cabin and see Santa's sleigh ready to launch into a clear night sky of twinkling stars. Then you will walk through the Secret Forest to meet Father Christmas himself in his beautiful Grotto, which evokes an atmosphere of Christmas past."

Other Christmas activities include Christmas cookie decorating, a festive-themed hunt and mulled wine and mince pies for the parents, as well as a chance to see the farm's Christmas light display.

Nick said: "Our aim is to provide a relaxed and personal visit to the Grotto, with time for your entire family to meet and greet Santa, take your own photographs with him, and watch your children’s faces light up as Santa gives each of them a wrapped present.

"Santa is just how you would expect him to be – magical, very friendly and wanting to spend time chatting with your little ones, asking them what they would like for Christmas and if they have been good this year."

The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays from between November 30 and December 8 , then daily from December 14 to Christmas Eve. Tickets are mow available online and often sell out in advance.

Tickets cost £6.75 for adult and older children not receiving a present from Santa; £12.49 for Child Christmas Fairytale tickets which includes a gift from Santa and £6.25 for seniors.

Bookings can be made on the Christmas Fairytale Ticketing Page.

The farm are also offering a special group rate for school visits, Interested schools should email schools@fairytalefarm.co.uk for details.