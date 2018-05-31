Chipping Norton vets’ new CT scanner to help treat more sick animals

Vets in Chipping Norton can now assess sick animals for a wider range of conditions thanks to a new CT scanner.

Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital is the only practice in the area to have the £130,000 machine which can quickly and non-invasively check for all sorts of issues.

A new building had to be built to house the scanner and co-director Martin Whitehead is excited to have it.

“We’ve been using it more than we expected as it’s useful for so many things,” he said.

An otter with kidney stones was among the first patients to be assessed.