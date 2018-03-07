Chipping Norton stonemason receives highest award

A Chipping Norton stonemason has received the prestigious Master Craftsman Certificate from the Lord Mayor of London.

Stonemason Andrew Maclean was selected to attend an awards ceremony in London where he received the Master Craftsman’s’ Certificate from the Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Charles Bowman.

Andrew completed his apprenticeship in the early 1980s and since then has amassed over 35 years of stonemasonry experience, working on a variety of tasks and projects.

Andrew said: “The tutoring that I was given by everyone during my apprenticeship was of an exceptional standard and has been invaluable, enabling me to progress in the industry taking on a variety of roles.”

The Master Certificate Scheme is designed to encourage career progression in areas of skills identified with the City of London Livery Companies and is run by the Livery Companies Skills Council.

Andrew added: “I have always strived to produce work of the highest quality and maintain the high standards I was taught.

“To receive the Master Craftsman Certificate from the Lord Mayor of London is certainly a great honour.”

Andrew was nominated by the Masons’ Company founded in 1220 making it one of the oldest livery companies in London.