Chipping Norton ready for snow as tractor and plough to be kept at fire station

Chipping Norton Town Council is making sure it is ready should another ‘Beast from the East’ return by working with the fire station.

A tractor with a snow plough was handed to the Burford Road station by the mayor last week, for firefighters to use if the town is covered in snow again.

The new equipment will help the council, in partnership with the fire service and other volunteers, to clear roads and help the vulnerable in the event of snow.

Station support officer Simon Piper said they are more than happy to house the tractor and for crews to get involved should the time come.

"We're an on-call fire service so we all live and work in the area so it's just further working with the town to help the more vulnerable in our community," he said.