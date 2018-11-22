Chipping Norton man’s lifetime of making instruments chronicled in new book

A Chipping Norton man has published a book about his 60 years as an instrument maker – known as a luthier.

Paul Fischer set to work cataloguing his career making beautiful guitars and other instruments to be sold all over the world while recovering from a major stroke.

He describes his book, called Let the Wood Speak, as ‘an engaging account of a lifetime’s commitment to this most unusual craft’.

Paul started off his luthier career training under the ‘renowned’ harpsichord maker Robert Goble in Headington, Oxford.

His training was interrupted by military service, which was spent in the tanks of the 11th Hussars in Germany during the Cold War.

On his return from service, Paul joined the ‘inspirational’ luthier David Rubio in Duns Tew, spending ten years in his company with half of that as a manager of the workshops.

Paul gave lectures and luthier masterclasses all over the world after being awarded a Winston Churchil Fellowship, and believes he made more than 1,000 instruments in his career.

To purchase the book on Amazon for £20, visit www.amazon.co.uk/Let-Wood-Speak-Paul-Fischer/dp/1724560239.

For more information about Paul, visit www.paulfischerguitars.com.