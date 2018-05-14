Chipping Norton Literature Festival welcomed former envoy

Chipping Norton’s ChipLitFest 2018 pulled out all the stops welcoming former hostage and special envoy Terry Waite to the stage.

The former Archbishop of Canterbury’s envoy was promoting his new book ‘Solitude’ which explores the spiritual benefits of being alone.

Mr Waite spoke to a packed crowd about his five years as a hostage in Beirut and about his work with Hostage UK, an international organisation that supports the families of those taken captive.

The talk was sponsored by Sibford School, and head teacher, Toby Spence, got to meet the VIP.

Mr Spence said: “It was a great pleasure to meet Terry Waite. He is a remarkable man with a fascinating story to tell.

“To have gone through what he went through and still remain true to his core beliefs is an incredible achievement.

“The Quaker values such as tolerance, humanity and resilience that are clearly formative to him are as clear when you meet him in person as they are within his writing.”