Chipping Norton conversion provides rooms for people at risk of homelessness

A hostel for people threatened with homelessness is nearing completion in Chipping Norton.

The facility comprises five bedroms with shared facilties, a basement flat and garden and is being established in a renovated Horsefair property.

Community service workers make improvements to the hostel garden NNL-191102-142709001

Its provision is designed to help prevent residents being forced to into bed and breakfast accommodation outside West Oxfordshire district while longer term homes are found.

Cllr Steve Good, Cabinet Member for Housing Management, said: “Preventing homelessness is a key strategy. We have a dedicated officer working with people at risk and we formally link with the prison and health services as they have a duty to refer potential homelessness cases to us.

“We now have more than adequate capacity to deal with homelessness and may be able to help other authorities in the county if required.”

Last weekend saw a team from the Thames Valley Community Rehabilitation Company, which involves individuals serving sentences by working in the community, working to clear the garden.

Furniture will come from the Emmaus Homelessness charity. The council generally has about five households in emergency accommodation at any one time with occupation averaging 28 days.

As a result, the property is expected to be fully occupied at all times.