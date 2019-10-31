Chipping Norton benches to honour veterans revealed

Two bespoke benches, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII were unveiled during a ceremony last weekend.

The service, held at the Town War Memorial on Saturday, October 26, and was attended by Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Sir Tony Baldry.

Chipping Norton Royal British Legion commemorative bench

The ceremony also saw The Union flag, which flies over the site, replaced by a new one. The old flag, which used to fly over the Legion club, will preserved in honour in the Chipping Norton Royal British Legion HQ, The Crown and Cushion Hotel.

The benches have been designed by branch chairman Steve Kingsford and handcrafted by David Ogilvy Engineering.

Steve said: "We would like to thank Freddie and Nick at Wigwam Storage for storing and delivering the benches to the memorial, which has been splendidly re-tiled by our member David Peachey.

"We would also like to thank Chipping Norton Town Council, The Armed Forces Trust of Chipping Norton and Chipping Norton Town Festival for sponsoring the cost of the benches.

"Lastly we launched our Annual Poppy appeal with organiser Carol Ann Peachey presenting the Town Mayor with the first poppy.

He added: "A big thanks to all those who turned out in the pouring rain and missed end of the rugby."